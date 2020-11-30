16 Days of Activism: Five shocking cases that took place over this period in the past two years

The brutal murder of a woman and her five children in the Eastern Cape during the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign has sent shock waves through the country.

TimesLIVE reported that the unidentified victim and her children, aged between six months and 10 years, were allegedly hacked to death with an axe at home in Dabekweni, Kwaaiman, as the country prepared to remember victims of violence against women and children.

According to a DispatchLIVE report, the woman's 16-year-old first-born son was the first person to discover the bodies at their home, near Elliotdale and Coffee Bay.

Police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said a 32-year-old male suspect was arrested in connection with the murders and taken in for questioning.

“It is alleged that the suspect, who cannot be identified until his court appearance, had escaped from Dabekweni locality in Kwaaiman after the incident to find refuge in King William’s Town,” said Kinana.

“Details on how he found his way to Ginsberg are still under investigation. The suspect is yet to be interviewed by the detectives to establish the truth behind the tragic axe murders ... At the time of the arrest, the suspect is believed to have been preparing to flee SA back to his home country.”