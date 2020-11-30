South Africa

'As long as everyone is happy': Duduzane Zuma 'open' to polygamy

30 November 2020 - 12:00
Duduzane Zuma is open to the idea of taking a second wife. File photo.
Image: ALON SKUY

Controversial businessman Duduzane Zuma has opened up about polygamy, saying he is open to the idea of taking a second wife "if everyone is happy”.

Zuma, who is married to Shanice Stork, told Sunday World he did not fully understand the practice at first, but has since learnt it can be “an amazing support structure”, and he respects the tradition.

“If it should ever happen, I will have that conversation with my wife, in-laws and whoever else. As long as everyone is happy.

"I didn't understand it until I was about nine years old. When my mom died as a result of suicide, there was an amazing support structure from my siblings and mothers who stepped up. So I respect the tradition.”

This is not the first time the son of former president Jacob Zuma has weighed in on the topic. Earlier this month, he told Mac-G he was a “traditionalist at heart” and life would determine how things go.

“I’m a traditionalist at heart. I mean, the way life goes, life goes. At this point I’m not sure,” said Zuma.  

“I’m not out there trying to 'flavour-flav' it. At the same time, it’s life. We live life and we see how it progresses. We’ll see. We live life. I don’t have a crystal ball. I don't know.”

In the same interview, he denied being romantically linked to actress Thuli Phongolo, saying he had never met her and was used to rumours being spread about him.

On Twitter, the actress denied knowing Zuma and claimed people were reaching by trying to make them a thing.

