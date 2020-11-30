Comair has no plans to operate its Boeing 737 MAX as US rescinds grounding order

US aviation authorities have paved the way for Boeing's 737 MAX-8 to take to the air once again, nearly two years after the plane was grounded following two fatal crashes.

The Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) rescinded its grounding order on November 18 but said the plane would not return to service immediately.

Boeing has to make a series of design changes spelt out in a 115-page document, as well as implement new pilot-training programmes which the authority would have to approve.

Sticking to a promise that he would carry out the test flights himself, FAA administrator Steve Dickson took off for a two-hour test flight in an updated Boeing 737 Max in October.

"I liked what I saw," he told reporters on landing. "It responded well."