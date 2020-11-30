COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 62.27 million, death toll at 1,454,628

November 30 2020 - 07:28

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 62.27 million, death toll at 1,454,628

More than 62.27 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,454,628​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

