COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 62.27 million, death toll at 1,454,628
30 November 2020 - 07:28
More than 62.27 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,454,628 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
-REUTERS