COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 62.27 million, death toll at 1,454,628

30 November 2020 - 07:28 By TimesLIVE
Devotees attend Sunday mass at the Saint-Sulpice Church under strict sanitary rules, after one month interruption due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Paris, France, November 29 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

More than 62.27 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,454,628​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. 

-REUTERS

