COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 62.27 million, death toll at 1,454,628
November 30 2020 - 09:28
Germans must do more to reduce contacts to curb pandemic, minister says
The number of COVID-19 infections is still much too high in most German regions and people must do more to reduce their contacts to slow the spread of the disease, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk on Monday.
Altmaier, a close ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel, added that pandemic relief aid for companies cannot be extended indefinitely and taxes will not be raised in this parliamentary term, which will likely last until late next year.
-REUTERS
November 30 2020 - 07:28
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 62.27 million, death toll at 1,454,628
More than 62.27 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,454,628 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
-REUTERS