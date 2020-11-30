South Africa

David Best parole shock for traumatised mom shot in womb

‘Psychopath with zero chance of rehabilitation’ has shown ‘positive behaviour’ throughout 13 years of 21-year sentence, says report

30 November 2020 - 10:53 By Adrienne Carlisle
David Best has served 13 years and three months of his 21-year prison sentence.
David Best has served 13 years and three months of his 21-year prison sentence.
Image: FILE/MASI LOSI

Best has served 13 years and three months of his 21-year prison sentence for conspiracy to murder Dyer, attempted murder, assault and obstruction of justice.

He narrowly avoided murder charges when the high court ruled in 2007 that the definition of murder did not extend to the killing of unborn children.

For more on this article, please visit DispatchLIVE.

READ MORE:

16 Days of Activism: Five shocking cases that took place over this period in the past two years

While many women and children have died without making the news, here is a list of just five GBV cases that took place during the 16 Days of Activism ...
News
4 hours ago

'He tried to pull my teeth out with pliers': Women on how they escaped abuse

SA has one of the highest rates of intimate partner violence in the world. One in five women have experienced physical violence by a partner, ...
News
1 day ago

Katlego Maboe’s estranged wife Monique Muller brings awareness to 16 Days of Activism

Monique joined Rachel Kolisi and the Kolisi Foundation’s efforts to make available information about where to get help if you are a GBV ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. 'He can keep the land' - Malcolm Wentzel buys TikTok sensation 'Thembi the ... South Africa
  2. Dudu Myeni makes cash payment 'in R200 notes' as part of legal fees settlement ... South Africa
  3. 'It's a scam': Mzansi call BS on Black Friday 'specials' South Africa
  4. Firm linked to ANC official’s fiancée gets big contract despite tender being ... News
  5. High court grants order stopping Gupta-linked businessman from dispersing ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Claims of 'more evidence' against alleged Senzo murder mastermind as case is ...
Zondo instructs criminal charge against Dudu Myeni for unmasking Mr. X: How it ...
X