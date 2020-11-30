Eastern Cape family axe murder accused appears in court
30 November 2020 - 13:36
Nowa Makula, 32 - the man accused of hacking six members of a family in Elliotdale, in the Eastern Cape, to death last week - will make a formal bail application on December 7.
Makula was the boyfriend of the mother and father of three of the children who were hacked to death with an axe, including a six-month-old baby.
The horrific scene was discovered by the mother's 16-year-old son.
The killings have made headlines in SA and internationally and came as the country started its 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence campaign.
Makula made his first court appearance in the Elliotdale magistrate's court on Monday before the matter was postponed for the bail application.