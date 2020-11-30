South Africa

Eastern Cape family axe murder accused appears in court

30 November 2020 - 13:36 By Sikho Ntshobane
Nowa Makula, 32, is taken to his first court appearance in connection with the murder of six Eastern Cape family members, including three of his own children.
Image: SIKHO NTSHOBANE

Nowa Makula, 32 - the man accused of hacking six members of a family in Elliotdale, in the Eastern Cape, to death last week - will make a formal bail application on December 7.

Makula was the boyfriend of the mother and father of three of the children who were hacked to death with an axe, including a six-month-old baby.

The horrific scene was discovered by the mother's 16-year-old son.

The killings have made headlines in SA and internationally and came as the country started its 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence campaign.

Makula made his first court appearance in the Elliotdale magistrate's court on Monday before the matter was postponed for the bail application.

DispatchLIVE

