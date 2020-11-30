South Africa

Five arrested for 'murder' of King Zwelithini's son to apply for bail

30 November 2020 - 12:10
King Goodwill Zwelithini's eldest son, Prince Lethukuthula Zulu, was murdered earlier this month.
Image: KZN Provincial Government via Twitter

The case against five people arrested in connection with the murder of King Goodwill Zwelithini's son, Prince Lethukuthula Zulu, has been postponed to Thursday for a bail application.

The 50-year-old eldest son of the Zulu monarch was found dead by security guards in his home in a Northwold, Johannesburg, residential complex on November 6.

Tshefogatso Moremane, 30, Margaret Koaile, 42, Portia Mmola, 28, Gontse Tlhoele, 30 and Dakalo Mbedzi, 32, appeared in the Randburg magistrate's court on Monday.

Their case was postponed until Thursday for their formal bail application. They will all be represented by Legal Aid.

The state will oppose bail.

The five suspects were allegedly part of a syndicate that drugs and robs people of their belongings, the prosecution told the court during their previous appearance.

They allegedly stole a microwave, television sets and R30,000 from Zulu's home.

TimesLIVE

