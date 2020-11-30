South Africa

Hawks swoop in on alleged KZN drug syndicate

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
30 November 2020 - 13:09
The drug laboratory was dismantled and police seized paraphernalia as well as heroin with a street value of about R1.6m.
Image: supplied

Five people, aged between 27 and 54, were expected to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Monday for allegedly manufacturing and dealing in drugs.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said the five were arrested by members from the Durban serious organised crime investigation unit, assisted by the special task force and SA Revenue Service (Sars) customs, on Sunday.

“Hawks members conducted a number of undercover operations before cracking the alleged syndicate,” he said.

“In March this year, one of the suspects was arrested for manufacturing and dealing in drugs at Hillcrest. The drug laboratory was dismantled and police seized paraphernalia as well as heroin to the street value of approximately R1.6m.

“Members left no stone unturned in their investigation and yesterday swooped on the suspects in Chatsworth and Amanzimtoti. All syndicate members were arrested and charged accordingly.”

TimesLIVE

