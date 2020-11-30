'He thinks he's a legal expert' - AfriForum's Kallie Kriel on Lesufi's 'sunflower' murder acquittal outrage

Reacting to the court's decision, Lesufi urged the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to review the case.

“That child did not kill himself. Therefore we must not be dictated by racists who believe lives of black children are not important. Here is a child, a 16-year-old, murdered and we must be told no-one must be found guilty, that it was innocent, it happened. It cannot be,” said Lesufi.

On social media, Lesufi said the law that found the two men not guilty should be challenged.

“We don’t mind respecting the law but when the law is meaningless it will be challenged,” he said.

However, Kriel did not take Lesufi's comment lightly, telling him to deliver on his promises to build new schools instead of trying to be a “legal expert”.

“His knowledge of the law seems to be even less than his little knowledge of education,” said Kriel.