South Africa

Man arrested after Durban mother found dead in flat

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
30 November 2020 - 11:33
Sherne Pillay, 27, was found with injuries in her Durban flat on Saturday. She was declared dead by paramedics.
Sherne Pillay, 27, was found with injuries in her Durban flat on Saturday. She was declared dead by paramedics.
Image: supplied

On the fifth day of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children, a 27-year-old mother was allegedly killed in her Durban flat on Saturday. 

A 37-year-old man, known to Sherne Pillay, was arrested on Sunday night.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said Pillay's body was found with injuries at almost 11pm.

“She was certified dead by the paramedics. A 37-year-old suspect was placed under arrest. He will appear before the Durban magistrate’s court soon,” she said.

According to a source close to the investigation, the suspect allegedly told the police that he had discovered Pillay locked in the bathroom when he returned to the Currie Road flat at 7pm.

He claimed to have called his father and a locksmith, who opened the door.

Pillay was allegedly carried to the bed and the cable tie, which was apparently around her neck, was removed.

It's alleged that paramedics were called almost three hours later.

The father of Pillay's young child wrote a heartfelt tribute on social media after calling out the alleged murderer for robbing their son of a mother.

“If I only knew that it would be the last time I would see you, I would have hugged you a little bit tighter. I would have shown you this pic so that you could always remember the joy in our son's smile whenever we were together. I will do my best to raise our son the best l can and make sure that your memory lives on for as long as we live. Rest well, heartbeat. I will always love you,” he wrote on Facebook.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Slain student Uyinene Mrwetyana's flag flies high in battle against GBV

The mother of slain University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana is delighted about how much the foundation named to honour her daughter has ...
News
2 hours ago

16 Days of Activism: Five shocking cases that took place over this period in the past two years

While many women and children have died without making the news, here is a list of just five GBV cases that took place during the 16 Days of Activism ...
News
6 hours ago

'He tried to pull my teeth out with pliers': Women on how they escaped abuse

SA has one of the highest rates of intimate partner violence in the world. One in five women have experienced physical violence by a partner, ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'He can keep the land' - Malcolm Wentzel buys TikTok sensation 'Thembi the ... South Africa
  2. Dudu Myeni makes cash payment 'in R200 notes' as part of legal fees settlement ... South Africa
  3. 'It's a scam': Mzansi call BS on Black Friday 'specials' South Africa
  4. Firm linked to ANC official’s fiancée gets big contract despite tender being ... News
  5. High court grants order stopping Gupta-linked businessman from dispersing ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule and the asbestos ‘gang’: Arrests and warrant explained
"Murder fugitive" Gerhard Jansen van Vuuren requested a private psychiatric ...
X