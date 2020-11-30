North West police officer caught drunk on video
The police service has condemned the “unbecoming” conduct of an on-duty police officer who was caught drunk on video footage in the North West.
“The police management is appalled by the unprofessional and unbecoming conduct of a constable stationed at Wolmaransstad in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda district,” said police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone.
In the video captured by members of the community on Saturday, the police officer wearing full uniform can be seen struggling to stand steady as a man summons him to get out to inspect a state motor vehicle and check what appears to be a scratch.
“See what you have done,” the man says to the officer as he points out the scratch.
“The damage was apparently caused by a collision of the state vehicle with a fence at Extension 10, Tswelelang location in Wolmaransstad. The constable was the driver at the time of the incident,” Mokgwabone said.
He said a case of driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless and or negligent driving was opened for investigation.
“Preliminary investigation revealed the constable is not authorised to drive state motor vehicles. As a result, he will also face a charge of use of a motor vehicle without the owner's consent. A departmental investigation will be instituted against the member in terms of police discipline regulations.”
The officer is expected to appear at the Wolmaransstad magistrate's court on Monday to face the charges.
TimesLIVE