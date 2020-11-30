North West police officer caught drunk on video

The police service has condemned the “unbecoming” conduct of an on-duty police officer who was caught drunk on video footage in the North West.

“The police management is appalled by the unprofessional and unbecoming conduct of a constable stationed at Wolmaransstad in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda district,” said police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone.

In the video captured by members of the community on Saturday, the police officer wearing full uniform can be seen struggling to stand steady as a man summons him to get out to inspect a state motor vehicle and check what appears to be a scratch.

“See what you have done,” the man says to the officer as he points out the scratch.