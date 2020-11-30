POLL | Covid-19 cases in SA approach 800,000 - are you still following lockdown rules?

The health department says SA has identified nearly 800,000 Covid-19 cases, and minister Zweli Mkhize has urged South Africans to exercise caution and use the Covid Alert SA app to protect themselves against the coronavirus.

Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape have the most cases.

The Eastern Cape and Western Cape are in the spotlight following a resurgence in infection and hospitalisation rates in recent weeks