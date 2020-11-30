South Africa

POLL | Covid-19 cases in SA approach 800,000 - are you still following lockdown rules?

30 November 2020 - 15:00
SA has recorded close to 800,000 Covid-19 cases, causing increasing concern for health minister Zweli Mkhize as SA enters the holiday season. File picture.
SA has recorded close to 800,000 Covid-19 cases, causing increasing concern for health minister Zweli Mkhize as SA enters the holiday season. File picture.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The health department says SA has identified nearly 800,000 Covid-19 cases, and minister Zweli Mkhize has urged South Africans to exercise caution and use the Covid Alert SA app to protect themselves against the coronavirus.

Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape have the most cases.

The Eastern Cape and Western Cape are in the spotlight following a resurgence in infection and hospitalisation rates in recent weeks

Last week, Western Cape premier Alan Winde declared the Garden Route a hotspot following a spike in infections in George, Knysna and Bitou.

Winde urged residents in the province to adhere to the Covid-19 regulations to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

He also expressed fear about the possibility of the reintroduction of a stricter lockdown, saying it would kill jobs and cause the "humanitarian disaster" to worsen.

Mkhize visited the Eastern Cape last week to assess efforts to curb the transmission of the virus in the province.

As of Monday, positive Covid-19 cases in the province had spiked to 126,520.

Speaking at Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth, the minister said the department was concerned about the increase in infections in Nelson Mandela Bay.

“We are here because there is clearly a resurgence in Nelson Mandela Bay. It is a concern we are also seeing in a few other areas. The country has small cluster outbreaks, but they are transient. Nelson Mandela Bay has continued to fester and our concern is that something has to be done,” he said.

READ MORE:

Newborn with antibodies gives Covid-19 the boot

A Singaporean has given birth to a boy with virus antibodies, but no Covid-19, giving clues about ‘rare’ transmission
World
23 hours ago

Who gets the first Covid-19 vaccines? Prof Shabir Madhi weighs in

Who will be the first South Africans to get Covid-19 vaccines?
News
1 day ago

COVID-19 WRAP | SA records 3,198 new confirmed Covid-19 cases

SA recorded 3,370 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, the health ministry announced.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. 'He can keep the land' - Malcolm Wentzel buys TikTok sensation 'Thembi the ... South Africa
  2. Dudu Myeni makes cash payment 'in R200 notes' as part of legal fees settlement ... South Africa
  3. 'It's a scam': Mzansi call BS on Black Friday 'specials' South Africa
  4. Firm linked to ANC official’s fiancée gets big contract despite tender being ... News
  5. High court grants order stopping Gupta-linked businessman from dispersing ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'If he goes to jail, I must too': Alleged killer Jansen van Vuuren's mother ...
"Murder fugitive" Gerhard Jansen van Vuuren requested a private psychiatric ...
X