South Africa

Suspects demanding bribes from motorists arrested

30 November 2020 - 06:50 By TimesLIVE
Four suspects were arrested on charges relating to armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of an illegal firearm and impersonating the duties of traffic police officers.
Image: Gauteng Traffic Police

Taximen accused of pulling dirty tricks on motorists were arrested by traffic officers at the weekend.

To slam the lid on the bust, the officers monitored them to observe their modus operandi.

Gauteng traffic police said its public transport intervention unit arrested four suspects on Saturday after receiving a complaint from members of the public in Olievenhoutbosch, Centurion.

The suspects, in a vehicle affiliated to a taxi organisation, were stopping motorists and demanding cash from them on the R55 road.

“Officers strategically positioned themselves to monitor the reported vehicle.

A vehicle owner was stopped by the suspects, who demanded a payment of R6,000 from him. The vehicle owner was escorted to a nearby bank where he was forced to withdraw R2,000 cash.

“The Gauteng traffic police officers immediately pounced on the suspects and detained them at Olievenhoutbosch police station. The traffic police recovered an illegal firearm and the money solicited from motorists.”

All four suspects will appear in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Monday to face charges relating to armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of an illegal firearm and impersonating the duties of traffic police officers.

“The Gauteng traffic police caution anyone masquerading as traffic police officers that it is illegal to do so. I would also like to issue a stern warning against anyone stopping motorists illegally on our roads and robbing them of their belongings on the pretext of being taxi marshalls that their days are numbered. Only traffic police officers and other law enforcement officers are legally  authorised to stop motorists,” said Sello Maremane, Gauteng traffic police spokesperson.

