Wounds reopened as Coligny murder convicts are released

The mother of the late Coligny teenager Matlhomola Mosweu is a heartbroken woman whose life has been turned upside down again just 12 months into her beginning to heal the gaping wound left by her son’s death.

Agnes Mosweu could not contain the deep hurt and disappointment she felt after she learnt through the media at the weekend that the two men initially convicted of killing her son had been set free after serving only a year in prison.

Mosweu said she was heartbroken and would not be able to come to terms with the decision.

“This has been an emotional rollercoaster. One day we say that we have found closure and then the next day that little hope we had is taken away from us,” she said.

