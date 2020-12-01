Battles won, and lost, against Aids hold valuable lessons for Covid-19 management

Building on existing systems

The lessons learnt from HIV and Aids can be used to inform the Covid-19 response as the challenges are similar.

Many of the ongoing Covid-19 vaccine trials are taking place in multiple countries, including SA. The capacity to conduct these studies, including the clinical staff and trial sites, are well established as a result of decades of HIV/Aids research. There are fears that developing nations might be excluded from accessing an effective Covid-19 vaccine. But global mechanisms are now in place to avoid this and to, instead, encourage and enable global solidarity, some of which were championed by the HIV/Aids response.

The Access to COVID-9 Tools (ACT)-Accelerator, established by the World Health Organisation in April 2020 in collaboration with many other global organisations, governments, civil society and industry, have committed through the pillar known as Covax, to equitable distribution of a Covid-19 vaccine as well as diagnostic tests and treatments. These global institutions and mechanisms require continued support.

With the deployment of an effective vaccine, an end to Covid-19 might soon be in sight. For HIV, vaccine development has been more complex and disappointing. The global community needs to remain committed to promoting access and support for the many incredible prevention and treatment options that are available. The unprecedented effort on the part of private industry in the Covid-19 vaccine response shines a light on what can be achieved when all interested parties engage. The HIV and TB vaccine endeavours need a similar effort.

These are not the only pandemics the world will face. In fact, there are strong predictions that the emergence of new pandemics will increase in the future. This is due to the effects of globalisation, climate change and proximity to wildlife.

The best hope for humanity is to not lose sight of what these pandemics cost us in terms of loved ones, in terms of freedom and economically. We must prepare now collectively across countries and across all levels of society. These preparations need to be grounded in the lessons learnt from HIV/Aids and re-learnt from Covid-19.

Social solidarity

The success of the global response to current and emerging pandemics will rely on the ability of the less vulnerable to acknowledge their shared responsibility and respond to those calls.

An important truth of the HIV epidemic is that it doesn’t discriminate. No infectious disease acknowledges political borders and everybody is at risk of being infected or affected. If nothing else, because of this we need to continue to work together on a global scale knowing that “no-one is safe, until everyone is safe”.

Carey Pike, executive research assistant at the Desmond Tutu Health Foundation contributed to this article.

This article was originally published on The Conversation.