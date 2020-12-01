Body of missing Muizenberg lifeguard found after three-day search

The body of a lifeguard who disappeared during a rescue in Muizenberg has been found.

Thokozani Mthethwa, 23, who was employed as a seasonal lifeguard by the City of Cape Town, disappeared on Saturday while going to the assistance of a kite surfer off St James beach.

He was being pulled on a sled behind a jet ski piloted by a senior lifeguard when he vanished.

A search involving the National Sea Rescue Institute, police divers and fellow lifeguards continued for three days before Mthethwa's body was found on Tuesday evening.

Cape Town's mayoral committee member for community and health services, Zahid Badroodien, said: “After three continuous days of an extensive search ... the city can confirm that his body was found ... on the shore between Sonwabe and Sunrise Beach.