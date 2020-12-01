E-tolls collection to go ahead as contract is extended, says Sanral

The contract to collect e-tolls has been extended for another year, the SA National Roads Agency said on Tuesday.

This comes after the contract with Electronic Toll Collections (ETC) was due to expire on Wednesday, leaving civil rights organisation Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) to question what would happen regarding collections.

“The ETC contract has been extended from December 2, 2020, for another year. This will bring the contract to the maximum eight-year period as was allowed for in the original contract, or shorter if the new contractor is appointed before the end of the maximum period allowed,” said Sanral spokesperson Vusi Mona.

He was speaking after Outa said the agency might have to halt e-tolls fee collection in the light of the expiring contract.

Outa said earlier on Tuesday that “if the law is to be strictly applied” Sanral would “not be able to bill motorists for e-tolls from Thursday December 3 2020".

“The initial five-year e-toll collection contract with ETC came to an end on December 2 2018. However, due to the demise of the system and Sanral’s state of confusion over its future, the ETC contract was extended twice, by a year each, to December 2019 and again to December 2020,” said Stefanie Fick, Outa executive director.

Sanral issued two tenders for a new collections contract: one in August 2019, which it subsequently cancelled, and another in July 2020. The tenders were to seek a new contractor for the Gauteng open road tolling system, including the transaction clearing house and violations processing centre.

However, a recent court challenge over the tender process has halted the announcement of a new service provider.

After Sanral cancelled the August 2019 tender, bidder Kusa Kokutsha brought an application against Sanral to review the process, award it the first tender, and stop Sanral awarding the new tender.