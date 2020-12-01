South Africa

eThekwini city manager's wife becomes 18th accused in R430m waste corruption saga

01 December 2020 - 12:38
Bagcinele and her husband, eThekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza. She has been named the 18th accused in the ongoing R430m DSW corruption saga.
Bagcinele and her husband, eThekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza. She has been named the 18th accused in the ongoing R430m DSW corruption saga.
Image: Supplied

The wife of embattled eThekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza has been named the 18th accused in the ongoing R430m Durban Solid Waste (DSW) corruption saga. 

Bagcinele Cynthia Nzuza, 51, appeared in the Durban specialised commercial crimes court on Tuesday to face charges of corruption. 

She is alleged to have facilitated the fitting of a built-in kitchen in her mother-in-law’s house, and one of the service providers implicated in the multimillion-rand DSW tender, allegedly paid R18,000 for the fitting.

Her husband handed himself over to members of the Hawks in March for his alleged involvement in the awarding of work to contractors for the 2016 DSW tender.

His wife was awarded R30,000 bail while her husband remains out on R50,000 bail. 

The case was postponed to December 10 when all 18 accused, including former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, are expected back in court. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

eThekwini manager arrested, risks losing R50,000 after bail violations

Embattled eThekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza was released after handing himself over to the Hawks on Monday for violating his bail conditions in the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Durban waste workers on strike again

Durban Solid Waste workers have gone on strike at least three times since the start of the year.
News
2 weeks ago

Corruption-accused eThekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza back at work

Corruption accused eThekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza is back at work despite a preliminary investigation finding overwhelming evidence against him, ...
Politics
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Firm linked to ANC official’s fiancée gets big contract despite tender being ... News
  2. Zim businessman takes on Sars over R600m in confiscated gold coins South Africa
  3. 'He can keep the land' - Malcolm Wentzel buys TikTok sensation 'Thembi the ... South Africa
  4. 'As long as everyone is happy': Duduzane Zuma 'open' to polygamy South Africa
  5. WATCH | The emotional moment 'Thembi the domestic worker' was surprised with a ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
X