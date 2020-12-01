'Fatigue among our staff is a real issue': Mkhize on health sector coping with Covid-19 resurgence

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has expressed concern about the sector's ability to cope with a resurgence in Covid-19 infections, saying heath-care workers will again feel the pressure.

In a department of health podcast this week, Mkhize said he feared staff in the Eastern Cape were more likely to feel the pressure due to the challenges that arise from the historical underfunding of the department in the province.

He said with the resurgence, the numbers of Covid-19 cases were higher than during the surge in July and August.

“The pressure is being felt by staff,” said Mkhize. “In addition, it's the same staff, same health workers who were part of the surge and since the onset of Covid-19.