South Africa

How Andile Lungisa got his get-out-of-jail card

Councillor to be freed after 3 months due to special remission, Covid-19 fears

01 December 2020 - 12:41 By Kathryn Kimberley and Naziziphiwo Buso
Andile Lungisa is expected to be released on Tuesday, just 75 days after entering North End Prison.
Andile Lungisa is expected to be released on Tuesday, just 75 days after entering North End Prison.
Image: Werner Hills

A special remission of sentence and easing of overcrowding in prisons amid the Covid-19 pandemic is how former ANC councillor Andile Lungisa managed to wangle a deal to have his two-year prison sentence slashed to just under three months.

Lungisa is expected to be released on Tuesday, just 75 days after he surrendered himself to the North End Prison.

While prison officials remained tight-lipped about his anticipated release, Lungisa’s family and supporters were already gearing up on Monday for the celebrations, with a welcoming ceremony planned outside the prison gates and a media briefing to follow.

For more on this article, please visit HeraldLIVE.

READ MORE:

Andile Lungisa released on parole: correctional services

Former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa was released on parole on Tuesday, the correctional services department has announced.
News
5 hours ago

Andile Lungisa retracts 'wrongful' claim about judges

Suspended Eastern Cape ANC councillor Andile Lungisa has made an about-turn on comments he made about some of the country’s top judges just before ...
News
1 month ago

Judges slam Andile Lungisa over assault case comments

Some of SA's top judges have demanded a retraction of remarks made by former ANC youth league leader Andile Lungisa that his case was unfairly ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Firm linked to ANC official’s fiancée gets big contract despite tender being ... News
  2. Zim businessman takes on Sars over R600m in confiscated gold coins South Africa
  3. 'He can keep the land' - Malcolm Wentzel buys TikTok sensation 'Thembi the ... South Africa
  4. 'As long as everyone is happy': Duduzane Zuma 'open' to polygamy South Africa
  5. WATCH | The emotional moment 'Thembi the domestic worker' was surprised with a ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
X