How Andile Lungisa got his get-out-of-jail card

A special remission of sentence and easing of overcrowding in prisons amid the Covid-19 pandemic is how former ANC councillor Andile Lungisa managed to wangle a deal to have his two-year prison sentence slashed to just under three months.

Lungisa is expected to be released on Tuesday, just 75 days after he surrendered himself to the North End Prison.

While prison officials remained tight-lipped about his anticipated release, Lungisa’s family and supporters were already gearing up on Monday for the celebrations, with a welcoming ceremony planned outside the prison gates and a media briefing to follow.

