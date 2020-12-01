How limited alcohol sales proposed in Nelson Mandela Bay could affect you

Nelson Mandela Bay is considering several restrictions to fight the resurgence of Covid-19 infections, including limitations on how and when alcohol may be sold.

This is according to the Bay's acting mayor, Thsonono Buyeye, who told Cape Talk officials have presented proposed restrictions to health minister Zweli Mkhize.

What is proposed and who is affected?

Buyeye said the proposed restrictions include selling alcohol for off-site consumption, introducing an earlier curfew, restrictions on public gatherings and temporarily suspending sit-down alcohol sales for taverns.

Buyeye, did not clarify whether alcohol sales would be affected at restaurants or licensed liquor stores.