South Africa

How limited alcohol sales proposed in Nelson Mandela Bay could affect you

01 December 2020 - 12:30
Proposed restrictions in Nelson Mandela Bay include selling alcohol for off-site consumption, introducing an earlier curfew, restrictions on public gatherings and temporarily suspending sit-down alcohol sales for taverns.
Proposed restrictions in Nelson Mandela Bay include selling alcohol for off-site consumption, introducing an earlier curfew, restrictions on public gatherings and temporarily suspending sit-down alcohol sales for taverns.
Image: 123RF/Katarzyna Białasiewicz

Nelson Mandela Bay is considering several restrictions to fight the resurgence of Covid-19 infections, including limitations on how and when alcohol may be sold.

This is according to the Bay's acting mayor, Thsonono Buyeye, who told Cape Talk officials have presented proposed restrictions to health minister Zweli Mkhize.

What is proposed and who is affected? 

Buyeye said the proposed restrictions include selling alcohol for off-site consumption, introducing an earlier curfew, restrictions on public gatherings and temporarily suspending sit-down alcohol sales for taverns.

Buyeye, did not clarify whether alcohol sales would be affected at restaurants or licensed liquor stores.

“We had to call on tavern owners to have meetings with them to try to find a solution to the problem and ways to work together,” he said.

Traffic stats show why officials fear Covid-19 festive spread

As many as 20,000 vehicles travel between Gauteng and Western Cape per day over the holiday season, with 15,000 moving from Gauteng to the Eastern ...
News
6 hours ago

Why taverns?

Buyeye said the city’s tavern owners submitted a proposal to the city to allow takeaway alcohol sales due to concerns about the possibility of a second wave of Covid-19 infections.

“It is about time owners start doing things differently by making sure people don’t come and drink at their premises,” he said.

“Tavern owners say they are considering only selling takeaways. They've agreed. They've seen a lot of tavern owners succumbing to Covid-19.”

Why now? 

According to Buyeye, the festive season could see an increase in Covid-19 cases and the city is trying to curb new infections.

“The fear is that soon this upsurge we have in the city may start to spread across the entire country,” he said.”

It's December and many people will be coming and going.”

He said the proposals needed to be confirmed by the government’s national coronavirus command council, and a decision will be announced soon.

Other restrictions on the cards?

An ANC official in the Eastern Cape told the Sunday Times this week they were also considering imposing stricter restrictions, such as going back to level 3 lockdown.

“The decision was even welcomed by the taverners. The initial thinking by the minister was that we move to level 4. But the meeting reached a compromise that we would move to level 3.

Eastern Cape again accounts for more than half SA's new Covid-19 infections

The Eastern Cape accounted for 1,217 of the 2,302 Covid-19 infections confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours.
News
15 hours ago

“This means all taverns will have to close. There will be no on-site drinking and a stricter curfew will be introduced.”

However, Mkhize said no decision has been taken about moving the province to level 3.

How can this affect the country?

Prof Salim Abdool Karim,  head of the Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee, said if the Covid-19 resurgence in Nelson Mandela Bay is not immediately contained, SA risks spending January in a second wave.

“I am worried about December 16, when factories close and hundreds of thousands of people travel across the country, some of them to the Eastern Cape. Three weeks later, when the holidays are over, they will be taking the virus throughout the country,” he said.

He said said he was also worried about the state of the Eastern Cape health department, saying it “does not have the kind of capability we see in many of our provinces”. 

“They could not quell the outbreak. It was not controlled adequately and, before we knew it, it had spread. The way to stop a national outbreak is to get the Eastern Cape situation under control now.”

MORE:

POLL | Covid-19 cases in SA approach 800,000 - are you still following lockdown rules?

The health department has urged South Africans to make use of the Covid Alert SA app to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
News
21 hours ago

‘Saffers are wasting our herd immunity by spurning protocols’

To sustain it and avoid mass surges, citizens must mask, social distance and maintain hand hygiene, insists prof
News
16 hours ago

'Mini-lockdowns' on cards for Western Cape as hospitalisations climb

"Covid-19 numbers are still climbing in the Garden Route and now in Cape Town too, and this is very concerning for me," says Western Cape premier ...
News
19 hours ago

Most read

  1. Firm linked to ANC official’s fiancée gets big contract despite tender being ... News
  2. Zim businessman takes on Sars over R600m in confiscated gold coins South Africa
  3. 'He can keep the land' - Malcolm Wentzel buys TikTok sensation 'Thembi the ... South Africa
  4. 'As long as everyone is happy': Duduzane Zuma 'open' to polygamy South Africa
  5. WATCH | The emotional moment 'Thembi the domestic worker' was surprised with a ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
X