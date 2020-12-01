More than 100 Covid-19 deaths recorded in 24 hours
01 December 2020 - 22:03
The Western Cape and the Eastern Cape accounted for half of the country's new Covid-19 deaths, the health ministry said on Tuesday.
Of the 109 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, 36 were in the Western Cape and 27 in the Eastern Cape — a combined 63 fatalities.
There are now 21,644 confirmed deaths countrywide.
The ministry also recorded 2,295 new infections in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 792,299.
Of the new cases, 1,152 were in the Eastern Cape.
TimesLIVE