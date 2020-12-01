South Africa

More than 100 Covid-19 deaths recorded in 24 hours

01 December 2020 - 22:03 By TimesLIVE
The health minister reported 109 new Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours.
The health minister reported 109 new Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours.
Image: 123RF/perig76

The Western Cape and the Eastern Cape accounted for half of the country's new Covid-19 deaths, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

Of the 109 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, 36 were in the Western Cape and 27 in the Eastern Cape — a combined 63 fatalities.

There are now 21,644 confirmed deaths countrywide.

The ministry also recorded 2,295 new infections in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 792,299.

Of the new cases, 1,152 were in the Eastern Cape.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Battles won, and lost, against Aids hold valuable lessons for Covid-19 management

World AIDS Day this year finds us still deep amid another pandemic – Covid-19.
News
16 hours ago

Events banned, facilities shut as Western Cape's Covid-19 infections soar

All planned events in the Western Cape's Garden Route region have been banned until further notice as Covid-19 infections run riot.
News
2 hours ago

As vaccine rollout edges closer, here's a roundup of latest research on Covid

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Firm linked to ANC official’s fiancée gets big contract despite tender being ... News
  2. Zim businessman takes on Sars over R600m in confiscated gold coins South Africa
  3. House and wedding for Powerball millionaire — as search is on for R53m Lotto ... South Africa
  4. 'He can keep the land' - Malcolm Wentzel buys TikTok sensation 'Thembi the ... South Africa
  5. 'As long as everyone is happy': Duduzane Zuma 'open' to polygamy South Africa

Latest Videos

'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
X