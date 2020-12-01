Nelson Mandela Foundation withdraws from transformation process at top KZN girls' school

The Nelson Mandela Foundation has withdrawn from the transformation process it co-designed for St Anne’s Diocesan College in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, claiming it was overlooked and ignored.

This after a group of former pupils at the exclusive private school demanded an apology from the school and for the headmaster's resignation. In a 6,000-word public document, accompanied by a 2,000-word letter of demand, the pupils allege there is an institutionalised racist system at the top private school.

In a letter dated November 25, the foundation’s CEO Sello Hatang said: “It is with great regret that I must inform you that the Nelson Mandela Foundation has decided to withdraw from the transformation process which our two institutions co-designed for your school.”

Hatang confirmed to TimesLIVE that the letter was authentic, and that the foundation had pulled out of the process with St Anne’s.

Hatang says in the letter that it took several months to agree on terms of engagement and to finally sign the memorandum of understanding (MOU).

“For the foundation it constitutes both the mandate and the warrant for the work we committed to doing with you. It is not something which should be signed, put in a filing cabinet and forgotten about,” Hatang said.

He accused the school of breaching the MOU signed between the two institutions.

“I am sure you will appreciate the impossible position the foundation is put in when its team members attend JOC meetings and are simply informed about decisions which have been taken and processes which have been initiated. What this communicates to us is that we are being co-opted into an agenda that we don’t have any meaningful say on, and that the work we bring to the process is merely window dressing,” he said in his letter.

Hatang questioned how the foundation could be partners with the school on a transformation process and not be consulted on the scope, positioning, mandate and selection process for the new head of transformation role.