Passengers high and dry as Covid-19 keeps festive season cruises at bay

A peak season 14-night cruise on the MSC Orchestra, scheduled to leave Durban on December 26 heading to Port Louis in Mauritius, is the latest MSC cruise to be cancelled.

MSC Cruises told passengers on Monday that it had not received approval from all relevant authorities in SA, Mozambique, Madagascar, Seychelles and Mauritius, in spite of actively engaging them for many months.

“We had presented a comprehensive [Covid-19] health and safety protocol that enabled us to restart sailing in Europe in August,” the company said. “But without approval we have no option but to cancel the cruise.”

The MSC Orchestra was scheduled to stop off at Portuguese Island, Nosy Be and Port Victoria and return to Durban on January 9 next year.