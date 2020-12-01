South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | The mystery of the Piercey sisters – Coincidence or planned elimination?

01 December 2020 - 06:20 By Nicole Engelbrecht
The missing poster for Edna Elaine Piercey
The missing poster for Edna Elaine Piercey
Image: supplied

In October 2001, 16-year-old Edna Piercey set out to a friend’s house. She never made it there and disappeared without a trace.

While her desperate family searched for her, they had no idea something far worse was coming.

Lightning was about to strike twice. Not just in the same small town, but within the same family.

Nine months after Edna’s disappearance, her 15-year-old sister Blanche also vanished. Her broken body would be found five weeks later and, suddenly, the investigation had a completely new focus, much closer to home.

In Episode 44, True Crime South Africa explores this two decade-old mystery and asks whether these two events are a horrible coincidence or a targeted plan to eliminate two young girls.

LISTEN TO THE CHILLING STORY:

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082-821-3447).

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA.

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

READ MORE

PODCAST | KwaZulu-Natal's brutal murders of young women

The horrific deaths of Jessica Weyers, Snegugu Linda and a woman whose headless and severely decomposed body washed ashore on Cuttings Beach in ...
News
1 week ago

PODCAST | Murder at Bainskloof

In episode 43 of 'True Crime South Africa', we delve into this horrific case of truly senseless murder and witness the ripples that continue to move ...
News
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Where is Desiree Reid?

At 20 years old, Desiree Reid was navigating the tumultuous waters of early adulthood. Then she vanished without a trace.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Firm linked to ANC official’s fiancée gets big contract despite tender being ... News
  2. 'He can keep the land' - Malcolm Wentzel buys TikTok sensation 'Thembi the ... South Africa
  3. Zim businessman takes on Sars over R600m in confiscated gold coins South Africa
  4. 'As long as everyone is happy': Duduzane Zuma 'open' to polygamy South Africa
  5. WATCH | The emotional moment 'Thembi the domestic worker' was surprised with a ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
X