South Africa

Printing company employee arrested over matric maths paper leak

01 December 2020 - 14:29
The investigation into the leaking of matric examination papers is ongoing. File photo.
The investigation into the leaking of matric examination papers is ongoing. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

A man working for a company contracted to print examination papers has been arrested in connection with the leaking of the matric maths exam paper 2.

The question paper was widely circulated in some provinces just before the exam was due to be written.

The Hawks confirmed on Tuesday that Themba Daniel Shikwambana, 31, was arrested last Wednesday following an investigation into the leaking of the question paper.

Col Katlego Mogale confirmed that Shikwambana was employed at a Johannesburg-based company contracted by the department of basic education to print the 2020 matric exam papers.  

"The accused appeared before the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Thursday. An investigation into the leakage of other papers is continuing," said Mogale.

Probe under way into claims of yet another matric exam paper leak

The matric exams have been plunged into chaos after claims that yet another paper has been leaked.
News
3 days ago

Shikwambana was released on bail and the case was postponed until January 27 2021.

Education department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the council of education ministers held a special meeting on Tuesday to receive a preliminary report into the leaking of matric exam papers.

The council "deliberated on the report and noted the investigation had not been completed and more work needed to be done".

The council acknowledged the "complex nature of the investigation" and thanked the Hawks for assisting.

Motshekga was expected to host a media briefing  later this week after assessing the report.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SA-wide rewrite of maths paper 2 ‘appears unlikely’

Because of the small number of pupils found to be in possession of it, a selective rewrite is probable: source
News
1 day ago

Education department confirms leak of matric science paper

The basic education department was on Monday locked in meetings to discuss claims that the physical science paper 2 examination, which was written on ...
News
1 week ago

Harsh action for pupils who accessed leaked maths exam paper in 8 provinces

An investigation by the department of education has revealed the Grade 12 mathematics paper two exam which was leaked earlier this week was ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Firm linked to ANC official’s fiancée gets big contract despite tender being ... News
  2. Zim businessman takes on Sars over R600m in confiscated gold coins South Africa
  3. 'He can keep the land' - Malcolm Wentzel buys TikTok sensation 'Thembi the ... South Africa
  4. 'As long as everyone is happy': Duduzane Zuma 'open' to polygamy South Africa
  5. House and wedding for Powerball millionaire — as search is on for R53m Lotto ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
X