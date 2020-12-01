SA Medical Association calls for 'urgent' intervention in Eastern Cape

The SA Medical Association (Sama) has criticised the Eastern Cape health department for its “severe” lack of leadership as coronavirus cases in the province continue to climb.

According to stats released by the health department on Monday, the Eastern Cape accounted for 1,217 of the new 2,302 Covid-19 infections confirmed across the country between Sunday and Monday.

The figures showed the province accounted for 52.8% of new infections since Sunday, and accounted for more than half the deaths related to Covid-19 in the same period. Since Sunday, 58 deaths have been confirmed. Of these, 32 were in the Eastern Cape (55%).

The association said it was also concerned about the “inadequate” number of doctors and nurses in the province.

“The Eastern Cape department of health declares the number of infections is rising again, but does not have the funding to recruit adequate numbers of ‘foot soldiers’,” it said.