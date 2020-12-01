Traffic stats show why officials fear Covid-19 festive spread

About 20,000 vehicles a day are expected to move between Gauteng and the Western Cape during the festive season, with another 15,000 heading from Gauteng to the Eastern Cape.

Throw in the anywhere between 20,000 and 30,000 vehicles that travel between Gauteng and Limpopo a day, and it's clear to see why these Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) statistics have SA's health officials worried about rapid transmission of Covid-19 during the Christmas holiday period.

Health experts have warned that the country might see a huge spike in the number of Covid-19 infections with the increase in interprovincial travel, as families reunite and holidaymakers hit the road.

Chief medical specialist of rural health and dean of the University of KwaZulu-Natal's School of Nursing and Public Health, Prof Mosa Moshabela, said current Covid-19 patterns are a worry — but that it could get worse in the months to come.

“We are witnessing a second surge, localised in the Eastern Cape now, and spreading throughout the province. This will likely trigger a surge in the Western Cape and Gauteng. Gauteng will trigger all other provinces after the holidays, towards end of January, and through February and March,” Moshabela warned.

Limiting travel would be the first of the precautions needed, he said.

“If fewer people travel, especially to the Eastern Cape, then there is chance we might limit the spread. Those who opt to travel, should avoid gatherings. They should also self-quarantine for seven to 10 days, and follow standard preventive measures,” Moshabela said.

He said that the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape fed each other with infections, given the migration between the provinces.

African Health Research Institute director Prof Willem Hanekom called on people to avoiding travelling altogether, or at least to avoid the cities.