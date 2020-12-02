Beware of Covid resurgence in January and February, Gauteng government warns

Gauteng's Covid-19 command council has issued a dire warning: the infection rate might increase during the festive season.

Its weekly advisory report, released on Wednesday, said the public should be cognisant of the fact that the virus is still in their midst.

“Increased interprovincial travel will result in greater contact between infected and susceptible. Festive season gatherings between family and friends, the vulnerability of older people being visited by their children and grandchildren have a potential of becoming amplifying events or super-spreading events if we do not take the necessary safety precautions,” said Gauteng premier David Makhura.

“Crowded and poorly ventilated spaces particularly where people talk, shout, or sing are perfect conditions for the virus to spread.”

The country has now recorded 792,299 confirmed cases as of Tuesday night, with Gauteng on 235,193.