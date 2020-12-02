South Africa

Booze sales, parties to be restricted in Nelson Mandela Bay

02 December 2020 - 14:00 By Nomazima Nkosi
Taverns might only be allowed to sell booze for take-away if a new recommendation to curb the spread of Covid-19 is approved
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

Stricter Covid-19 regulations are set to place a damper on festivities in Nelson Mandela Bay this holiday season.

The sale of liquor will once again be restricted to four days a week,  according to three high-placed insiders who attended a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa and the National Coronavirus Command Council on Wednesday morning.

It is unclear when the new restrictions will take effect.

Some of the other recommendations being discussed with cabinet include restricting gatherings — with funerals and church services set to be limited to 100 people.

It is understood the municipality is looking at shutting public open spaces, which may include beaches.

The decision on public spaces will be discussed at a Bay command council meeting set for midday on Wednesday.

“Taverns offered to go the takeaway route and, to be honest, nobody is going to be happy with these decisions,” an insider said.

“Closing beaches is not a foregone conclusion — it is more the parks and braai areas where people like to party.”

Another insider confirmed the sale of alcohol was expected to be restricted to Monday to Thursday.

Acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye was scheduled to hold a media briefing on Wednesday afternoon to give a Covid-19 update.

HeraldLIVE

