South Africa

Constitutional Court dismisses Andile Lungisa's leave to appeal application

02 December 2020 - 13:04 By Adrienne Carlisle
The judges, headed by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, found that Andile Lungisa's appeal did not engage the Constitutional Court’s jurisdiction and had no reasonable prospects of success.
The judges, headed by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, found that Andile Lungisa's appeal did not engage the Constitutional Court’s jurisdiction and had no reasonable prospects of success.
Image: FILE/ EUGENE COETZEE

The Constitutional Court has dismissed former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa’s application for leave to appeal his three-year jail sentence.

A quorum of nine judges, headed by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, found that the matter did not engage the ConCourt’s jurisdiction but that, in any event, the appeal “bears no reasonable prospects of success”.

While the matter may now be academic as Lungisa was released on parole this week, it means that his sentence of three years' imprisonment, of which one year was suspended, stands.

This has implications in terms of his ability to hold any significant public office in the near future.

DispatchLIVE

READ MORE:

Andile Lungisa released on parole: correctional services

Former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa was released on parole on Tuesday, the correctional services department has announced.
News
1 day ago

How Andile Lungisa got his get-out-of-jail card

A special remission of sentence and easing of overcrowding in prisons amid the Covid-19 pandemic is how former ANC councillor Andile Lungisa managed ...
News
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | Lungisa’s short stroll to freedom sends the wrong message

The former ANC councillor’s claim to being a political prisoner hangs on the thinnest of threads
Opinion & Analysis
17 hours ago

Most read

  1. House and wedding for Powerball millionaire — as search is on for R53m Lotto ... South Africa
  2. Zim businessman takes on Sars over R600m in confiscated gold coins South Africa
  3. 'As long as everyone is happy': Duduzane Zuma 'open' to polygamy South Africa
  4. Cloud over pastor Shepherd Bushiri's extradition, as he appears in Lilongwe ... South Africa
  5. Firm linked to ANC official’s fiancée gets big contract despite tender being ... News

Latest Videos

'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
X