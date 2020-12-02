Covid-19 claims 17 lives in Nelson Mandela Bay in 24 hours as virus surges

Seventeen people with Covid-19 have died within 24 hours in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye said the latest report tabled by the health department on December 1, during the city’s Covid-19 disaster management forum meeting, painted a grim picture.

“We have learnt that in the past 24 hours in our hospitals, we recorded 17 deaths - 14 of those occurred in the private sector and three in the public sector,” Buyeye said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Life Mercantile Hospital recorded 10 deaths yesterday, St Georges had four and Dora Nginza recorded three deaths for yesterday alone.”

The deaths were recorded as the national coronavirus command council met on Tuesday to consider proposals for tighter lockdown restrictions in areas seeing a renewed surge in infections and deaths.