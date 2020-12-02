COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Children head to diamond mines in pandemic-hit Central African Republic
December 02 2020 - 07:34
Children head to diamond mines in pandemic-hit Central African Republic
Since the coronavirus forced his school to close in March, Papin has been working six days a week at a diamond mine in the Central African Republic (CAR) - hauling sacks of mud and rubble under a hot sun.
He is among a dozen children working at the open-pit mine near the southern town of Ngoto, where about 100 miners use shovels and sieves to scour the red earth for diamonds. It is back-breaking work and Papin longs to return to the classroom.
"I came here to help my big brother," Papin, who said he was 16 but appeared younger, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation as the site supervisor looked on, the few remaining trees offering little respite from the glare.
"I prefer school. I prefer to think, here the work is too hard," said Papin, whose name has been changed to protect his identity.
Reuters
December 02 2020 - 07:28
'We buried them because of Covid-19': Nurses drained as virus cases climb
With the year 2020 drawing to a close, nurses across SA say they are emotionally and physically drained as they battle on the Covid-19 frontline.
Sister Lama Peega, who works at Carletonville district hospital on the West Rand, has been a nurse for more than 25 years. She has not has taken leave since President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the national state of disaster in March.
“We were expected to leave our families behind to go and work. It has not been an easy task. We panicked when we were told to work during the pandemic. Having to go back home after a shift was very traumatic because you had to go share a bed with your husband and hug your children. It was scary. I don’t know how we survived,” Peega said.