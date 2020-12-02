South Africa

Fisherman dies after boat capsizes off Rooi Els in False Bay

02 December 2020 - 08:34 By TimesLIVE
National Sea Rescue Institute crews were among the searchers who found the body of fisherman Donovan Williams.
National Sea Rescue Institute crews were among the searchers who found the body of fisherman Donovan Williams.
Image: Flickr/NSRI

A fisherman has died and another is missing after their vessel capsized off Rooi Els in the Western Cape.

The department of environment, forestry and fisheries sent its condolences to the family of Donovan Williams on Wednesday.

It said his body was found by a search party of members from the National Sea Rescue Institute, Western Cape emergency medical services and the police.

"The department would like to extend a message of hope to the family of the missing fisherman, Godley Adams," it said.

The men were part of a crew of five aboard a small-scale fishing vessel, Nadia, which capsized on November 26 at Rooi Els, near Gordon's Bay. The other three men survived.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Cape Town fisherman dies, two saved as boat capsizes at sea

One fisherman has died after a boat he was fishing on was lost at sea in Cape Town on Tuesday.
News
1 year ago

Four bodies found after Vaal River ski boat accident, taking death toll to 5

The bodies of four people who went missing during a ski boat trip on Gauteng's Vaal River on Saturday were found near Sasolburg in the Free State on ...
News
1 month ago

Swimmer and dog feared drowned, kayakers rescued

A Cape Town man is feared to have drowned and a family has lost a pet in two beach accidents reported on Sunday, and two couples on a Table Bay yacht ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. House and wedding for Powerball millionaire — as search is on for R53m Lotto ... South Africa
  2. Zim businessman takes on Sars over R600m in confiscated gold coins South Africa
  3. 'As long as everyone is happy': Duduzane Zuma 'open' to polygamy South Africa
  4. Firm linked to ANC official’s fiancée gets big contract despite tender being ... News
  5. Cloud over pastor Shepherd Bushiri's extradition, as he appears in Lilongwe ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
X