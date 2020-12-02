Former KZN Hawks boss gets eight years for corruption

Former deputy head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) - commonly known as the Hawks - Simon Madonsela, has been sentenced to eight years' imprisonment for corruption.

In a statement on Wednesday the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Madonsela, who previously held a ranking of brigadier, was sentenced in the Durban specialised commercial crimes court on Tuesday after being convicted of two counts of corruption amounting to R28,000.

Records indicate that the charges relate to a case which Madonsela's unit had investigated in 2010.

NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said Madonsela’s unit had investigated the disappearance of a woman and subsequently closed the docket.

“Madonsela went to the family of the missing woman and told them that his superiors wanted to close the docket and that he needed R40,000 from them to ensure that the docket remained open. He also told them that the matter was receiving his ongoing attention, although the docket was already closed,” she said.