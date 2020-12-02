South Africa

Former KZN Hawks boss gets eight years for corruption

02 December 2020 - 13:14
Former deputy head of the Hawks, Brig Simon Madonsela, has been sentenced to eight years in prison for corruption.
Image: Supplied

Former deputy head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) - commonly known as the Hawks - Simon Madonsela, has been sentenced to eight years' imprisonment for corruption. 

In a statement on Wednesday the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Madonsela, who previously held a ranking of brigadier, was sentenced in the Durban specialised commercial crimes court on Tuesday after being convicted of two counts of corruption amounting to R28,000.

Records indicate that the charges relate to a case which Madonsela's unit had investigated in 2010. 

NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said Madonsela’s unit had investigated the disappearance of a woman and subsequently closed the docket.

“Madonsela went to the family of the missing woman and told them that his superiors wanted to close the docket and that he needed R40,000 from them to ensure that the docket remained open. He also told them that the matter was receiving his ongoing attention, although the docket was already closed,” she said.

Kara said the family could not pay the requested amount but gave him R25,000.

“He later requested a further R3,000, which the family paid as well. They eventually got frustrated as the matter was not proceeding and laid a charge against him.”

Madonsela was arrested by members of the national intervention unit (NIU) in 2015 regarding the allegations. 

After investigations and a series of court appearances the matter was successfully prosecuted by senior state advocate Abby Letsholo.

Madonsela was granted leave to appeal his conviction which will be heard on Friday. 

X