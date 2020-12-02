Human Rights Commission takes municipality to court over landfill site

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has launched an urgent application in the Pietermaritzburg high court against the Msunduzi municipality over the deterioration of a dangerous landfill site.

The commission said the matter over the state of the New England Road Landfill Site has been set down for December 11 for an order to be considered.

This follows a SAHRC investigation. The commission said it was deeply concerned with the state of the site and its prejudicial affect on the environment and on public health.

“Some of the challenges, which have plagued the site over the years, have included a poor leachate management system, pollution of the environment, non-functional equipment, lack of gas as well as the lack of air and quality monitoring, among others.

“These have attributed to the outbreak of fires and the emission of strong toxic fumes which are posing severe threats to the sustainability of the environment and to the health and wellbeing of residents in both the local and surrounding communities,” said the KZN SAHRC branch.