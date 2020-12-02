LISTEN | Durban mom's harrowing cries for help during home invasion as one person shot

The hijacked vehicle was fitted with a satellite tracking device, monitored by Moto-Track, and dRK Tactical was called to assist in locating it.

“The vehicle was found abandoned off a gravel road adjacent to the Umgeni River. The suspects remain at large,” said Van Reenen.

Advanced life support paramedic Garrith Jamieson said the injured man was in a critical condition and stabilised on scene by members of KZN VIP paramedics before being rushed to hospital.

“A second person sustained minor injuries and was also treated. Events leading up to the shooting are not exactly clear, however SAPS will be investigating further,” he said.

The police said they were awaiting further information from the scene.

TimesLIVE