LISTEN | Durban mom's harrowing cries for help during home invasion as one person shot

Harrowing cries for help from a Durban mother during a home invasion in Clare Hills, west of Durban, were received by private security respondents in an incident in which a man was shot in the head on Tuesday.
In the voice notes circulated on WhatsApp, the mother could be heard quietly crying for help from the bathroom of her home.
“Please come quickly, I'm hiding in the bathroom - please ... someone come please. I got my small baby downstairs. Please come quickly, they got three guns.”
Kyle van Reenen of dRK Tactical, a private security company, said multiple emergency services were activated after a call was received for assistance in the area.
“A number of armed suspects had forced entry into a family home, holding them up at gunpoint. A tussle ensued and a male homeowner sustained a gunshot wound to the head. The suspects then fled the scene on foot, hijacking a Suzuki Swift parked in the roadway nearby,” he said.
The hijacked vehicle was fitted with a satellite tracking device, monitored by Moto-Track, and dRK Tactical was called to assist in locating it.
“The vehicle was found abandoned off a gravel road adjacent to the Umgeni River. The suspects remain at large,” said Van Reenen.
Advanced life support paramedic Garrith Jamieson said the injured man was in a critical condition and stabilised on scene by members of KZN VIP paramedics before being rushed to hospital.
“A second person sustained minor injuries and was also treated. Events leading up to the shooting are not exactly clear, however SAPS will be investigating further,” he said.
The police said they were awaiting further information from the scene.
