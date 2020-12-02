More than 4,000 new Covid-19 cases recorded in 24 hours
02 December 2020 - 20:44
SA recorded more than 4,000 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Wednesday.
Minister Zweli Mkhize said that 4,173 new infections were reported since the release of Tuesday's figures, taking the national tally to 796,472.
There were 65 Covid-19 related fatalities recorded in the same period, taking the national death toll to 21,709.
The number of tests done in the latest cycle was not provided.
TimesLIVE