'Nurses have seen the worst — please protect yourself from the coronavirus'

The Nelson Mandela Bay metro is publishing a map of its hotspot areas, and acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye said he would welcome stricter regulations as “free movement within the city is spreading the deadly virus”.

“With the festive season looming we are at a higher risk of having the virus all over the country if we do not enforce stricter regulations now. We see videos and pictures of irresponsible social gatherings, of young people having parties, and we are extremely worried because we believe we have done everything we could do to educate residents about the seriousness of our situation.”

Noting the metro has recorded 1,788 Covid-19 deaths, Buyeye said: “Each one of us by now knows of someone who has died due to Covid-19. It is painful to see so many people die when some of these deaths could have been avoided.”

He appealed to metro residents “to seek the government quarantine sites if the situation is not conducive in their homes for them to quarantine or self-isolate”.

“We do not wish to lose more people in our city to this deadly virus. The number of patients in intensive care units (ICU) is increasing every day. We are told 109 patients are currently in ICUs, with 95 in private hospitals and 14 in public facilities. A total of 43 patients were on ventilators, with 42 of them in private hospitals.”