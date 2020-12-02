POLL | Will you travel this festive season?

Interprovincial travel is top of the list for some South Africans who want to spend the festive season with loved ones after months of lockdown.

The start of December was met with excitement from those looking to travel, but health experts have warned this could trigger the spread of Covid-19.

Chief medical specialist of rural health and dean of the University of KwaZulu-Natal's School of Nursing and Public Health Prof Mosa Moshabela said the surge in infections in the Eastern Cape could trigger a surge in more provinces early next year.

“We are witnessing a second surge, localised in the Eastern Cape, and spreading throughout the province. This will likely trigger a surge in the Western Cape and Gauteng. Gauteng will trigger all other provinces after the holidays, towards the end of January, and through February and March,” he warned.

He said those wanting to travel should wear masks and avoid gatherings to limit the spread of the coronavirus.