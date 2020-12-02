POLL | Will you travel this festive season?
Interprovincial travel is top of the list for some South Africans who want to spend the festive season with loved ones after months of lockdown.
The start of December was met with excitement from those looking to travel, but health experts have warned this could trigger the spread of Covid-19.
Chief medical specialist of rural health and dean of the University of KwaZulu-Natal's School of Nursing and Public Health Prof Mosa Moshabela said the surge in infections in the Eastern Cape could trigger a surge in more provinces early next year.
“We are witnessing a second surge, localised in the Eastern Cape, and spreading throughout the province. This will likely trigger a surge in the Western Cape and Gauteng. Gauteng will trigger all other provinces after the holidays, towards the end of January, and through February and March,” he warned.
He said those wanting to travel should wear masks and avoid gatherings to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
According to Covid-19 stats from the health department, the Eastern Cape has 128,889 cases. The total number of cases countrywide since the outbreak in March stands at 792, 299.
The SA Medical Association (Sama) on Monday expressed concern that the rising number of cases in the province could be met with health care staff shortages. This came after reports that the province accounted for more than half of new infections on Monday.
The association said health care workers are exhausted and called for swift interventions in the province.
“The Eastern Cape department of health reports the number of infections is rising again but it does not have the funding to recruit adequate numbers of ‘foot soldiers'," Sama said.
“In addition to recruiting and retaining qualified doctors and nurses, there is a dire need to offer support to these critical health workers by providing psychologists and social workers to debrief them on a regular basis.
“Added to this is an inability among acting heads of hospitals to keep staff morale at acceptable levels.”