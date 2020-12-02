South Africa

POLL | Will you travel this festive season?

02 December 2020 - 08:30
Health experts have warned the country might see a huge spike in the number of Covid-19 infections with the increase in interprovincial travel as families reunite and holidaymakers hit the roads.
Health experts have warned the country might see a huge spike in the number of Covid-19 infections with the increase in interprovincial travel as families reunite and holidaymakers hit the roads.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Interprovincial travel is top of the list for some South Africans who want to spend the festive season with loved ones after months of lockdown.

The start of December was met with excitement from those looking to travel, but health experts have warned this could trigger the spread of Covid-19.

Chief medical specialist of rural health and dean of the University of KwaZulu-Natal's School of Nursing and Public Health Prof Mosa Moshabela said the surge in infections in the Eastern Cape could trigger a surge in more provinces early next year.

“We are witnessing a second surge, localised in the Eastern Cape, and spreading throughout the province. This will likely trigger a surge in the Western Cape and Gauteng. Gauteng will trigger all other provinces after the holidays, towards the end of January, and through February and March,” he warned.

He said those wanting to travel should wear masks and avoid gatherings to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

According to Covid-19 stats from the health department, the Eastern Cape has 128,889 cases. The total number of cases countrywide since the outbreak in March stands at 792, 299.

The SA Medical Association (Sama) on Monday expressed concern that the rising number of cases in the province could be met with health care staff shortages. This came after  reports that the province accounted for more than half of new infections on Monday.

The association said health care workers are exhausted and called for swift interventions in the province.

“The Eastern Cape department of health reports the number of infections is rising again but it does not have the funding to recruit adequate numbers of ‘foot soldiers'," Sama said.

“In addition to recruiting and retaining qualified doctors and nurses, there is a dire need to offer support to these critical health workers by providing psychologists and social workers to debrief them on a regular basis.

“Added to this is an inability among acting heads of hospitals to keep staff morale at acceptable levels.”

SA Medical Association calls for 'urgent' intervention in Eastern Cape

The SA Medical Association has criticised the Eastern Cape health department for its 'severe' lack of leadership as coronavirus cases in the province ...
News
18 hours ago

#KeDecemberBoss — laughter and tears as SA reflects on 2020

From giving thanks to 'leaving city girlfriends behind', here's what Mzansi has planned for December.
News
1 day ago

Traffic stats show why officials fear Covid-19 festive spread

As many as 20,000 vehicles travel between Gauteng and Western Cape per day over the holiday season, with 15,000 moving from Gauteng to the Eastern ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. House and wedding for Powerball millionaire — as search is on for R53m Lotto ... South Africa
  2. Zim businessman takes on Sars over R600m in confiscated gold coins South Africa
  3. 'As long as everyone is happy': Duduzane Zuma 'open' to polygamy South Africa
  4. Firm linked to ANC official’s fiancée gets big contract despite tender being ... News
  5. Cloud over pastor Shepherd Bushiri's extradition, as he appears in Lilongwe ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
X