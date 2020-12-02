South Africa

SA firms lack will to fight cybercrime

Police under-resourced with investigations often grinding to a halt, says expert

02 December 2020 - 10:56 By Ray Hartle
A digital forensics investigator says some SA businesses are not doing enough to fight and guard against cybercrime.
East London digital forensics investigator Jason Jordaan says international law enforcement agencies are making huge strides in pushing back against cybercrime syndicates.

But at home, trying to secure co-operation from SA authorities in major investigations has been “frustrating”. 

Jordaan has been aghast at the apathy of businesses in the region.

An attempt to elicit the level of attention given to cyber security by local firms through the Border-Kei Chamber of Business fell flat when not one chamber member responded to his information request.

“I had written an article asking for input but received nothing. I’d like to say they have some measures in place, but experience has taught me this is not the case.”  

