Thirty-four witnesses to testify in Sandra Munsamy high court kidnapping case

02 December 2020 - 10:12
Hawks investigators remove the chains attached to Sandra Munsamy's ankle when she was rescued on November 7 2019.
Image: Court documents

About 34 witnesses are expected to be called on to testify in the multimillion-rand kidnapping case of Durban businesswoman Sandra Munsamy when the matter is heard in the high court next year.

This was revealed when the four men accused of orchestrating the kidnapping of the 46-year-old mother, and subsequent R153m ransom demand for her safe return, appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday.

An indictment was served on the accused.

The Hawks previously made an application to bar the media from identifying or photographing the accused due to the sensitive nature of the case.

TimesLIVE reported that accused one and two are South Africans, and accused three and four are Mozambicans. None have been named.

The men, who have all been denied bail, face charges related to kidnapping, attempted extortion, and robbery with aggravated circumstances.

The two Mozambicans further face a charge of being in SA unlawfully.

