South Africa

Two dead, one critical after car sprayed with bullets in Joburg

02 December 2020 - 14:58
The vehicle was riddled with bullets. Stock photo.
The vehicle was riddled with bullets. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Steve Collender

Two people were shot dead and another critically injured when a car was riddled with bullets on the Xavier Road in Ormonde, in the south of Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla confirmed there had been a shooting incident.

“There was a shooting on Xavier just over the M1. A driver and a passenger were fatally shot and one passenger is in a serious condition,” he said.

Images from the scene showed a vehicle peppered with bullet holes.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said: “A light motor vehicle was found parked in the middle of the road riddled with bullet holes. Medics found two men in the front of the vehicle while a third man was found seated in the rear.

“Medics assessed the men and found that the two in front had sustained numerous gunshot wounds and showed no signs of life while the man in the rear was in a critical condition.”

The injured man was extricated from the vehicle and transported to hospital.

“At the moment the motive of the shooting  is unknown and Xavier has been closed off for traffic,” said Fihla.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cape Town CBD turns into wild west as taxi turf war breaks out

The dispute that turned the city into a battle ground appears to be over lucrative long distance taxi routes
News
2 days ago

KZN cop shot, police car hijacked

A policeman from Ezibayeni in KwaZulu-Natal was shot several times and his car stolen on Saturday while he was conducting investigations in the area.
News
3 days ago

Meet the men who helped save baby shot in gang hit, exchanging gunfire with shooters

“Help, please help!” The soft plea came from a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the passenger seat of a car riddled with bullets. He was covered ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. House and wedding for Powerball millionaire — as search is on for R53m Lotto ... South Africa
  2. Zim businessman takes on Sars over R600m in confiscated gold coins South Africa
  3. 'As long as everyone is happy': Duduzane Zuma 'open' to polygamy South Africa
  4. Cloud over pastor Shepherd Bushiri's extradition, as he appears in Lilongwe ... South Africa
  5. Firm linked to ANC official’s fiancée gets big contract despite tender being ... News

Latest Videos

Makhura shuffles cabinet to 'strengthen Gauteng'
'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
X