'We buried them because of Covid-19': Nurses drained as virus cases climb

With the year 2020 drawing to a close, nurses across SA say they are emotionally and physically drained as they battle on the Covid-19 frontline.

Sister Lama Peega, who works at Carletonville district hospital on the West Rand, has been a nurse for more than 25 years. She has not has taken leave since President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the national state of disaster in March.

“We were expected to leave our families behind to go and work. It has not been an easy task. We panicked when we were told to work during the pandemic. Having to go back home after a shift was very traumatic because you had to go share a bed with your husband and hug your children. It was scary. I don’t know how we survived,” Peega said.

The Covid-19 pandemic came at a time when Carletonville hospital, like other public health facilities, experienced staff shortages.

“Some among us fell along the way. We buried them because of Covid-19,” Peega said.