'With 2020, anything is possible' - Twitter flooded with reactions to 'odd' winning Lotto numbers

02 December 2020 - 12:05
Questions were asked about the winning sequence of numbers and the number of winners.
Image: 123RF/tawhy
Twitter is flooded with hilarious reactions to the latest winning Lotto numbers announced on Tuesday night. SA Lottery announced an unexpected yet familiar sequence of 05, 06, 07, 08, 09 and 10, the Powerball, as the winning numbers.
 

Twenty players matched the five numbers and the Powerball, while 79 got the five numbers right. The announcement was met with scepticism from many, who said the numbers were questionable.

Max_Matini tweeted: “At some point, the public must just boycott this nonsense. Y'all are taking us for fools now.”

 
Anela_Dlungwana said: “we're asking for the winners to be named. I mean it's for the first time 20 people matched all the numbers. So can we have all the winners announced publicly for the first time in history? We want to see something as a country.” 

The SA Lottery said the winning sequence was not uncommon among players.

“These numbers may be unexpected but we see many players opt to play these sequences,” it said on Tuesday night.

From endless questions to calls for the interventions of the Hawks and the Zondo commission, here's what the streets had to say:

