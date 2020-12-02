'With 2020, anything is possible' - Twitter flooded with reactions to 'odd' winning Lotto numbers
Twenty players matched the five numbers and the Powerball, while 79 got the five numbers right. The announcement was met with scepticism from many, who said the numbers were questionable.
Max_Matini tweeted: “At some point, the public must just boycott this nonsense. Y'all are taking us for fools now.”
Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall and #PowerBallPLUS draw on 01/12/20— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 1, 2020
We have Twenty #PowerBall winners of R5,688,468! and #PowerBallPLUS winner of R5,851,989! pic.twitter.com/Tt5WT9KngM
The SA Lottery said the winning sequence was not uncommon among players.
“These numbers may be unexpected but we see many players opt to play these sequences,” it said on Tuesday night.
From endless questions to calls for the interventions of the Hawks and the Zondo commission, here's what the streets had to say:
Where in the world have you seen 20 people winning the main #LOTTO prize or #PowerBall jackpot? It just doesn't make sense and when you even consider the number were 05,06,07,08,09 & 10... pic.twitter.com/EcrVBFsai2— Super_SoLo 💪 (@Fantastic_SoLo) December 2, 2020
If #LOTTO was a person... pic.twitter.com/xQ4rWx0nDj— MANDLA-M 🇿🇦 (@MandlaMhlanga_) December 2, 2020
The hawks on Lotto with immediate effect angeke phela 😩😭😭#LOTTO pic.twitter.com/zPlSkfoKnN— Sunflower (@Sunflow34715853) December 1, 2020
I asked my 5 year old Lil bro for Lotto numbers and he was like 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and I didn't bet them 😭 I nearly had a heart attack when I saw those PowerBall numbers #PowerBall #Lotto pic.twitter.com/sYrwa3jmjH— Dragon 🐲🔥 (@DragonUmlilo) December 1, 2020
National lottery being asked about tonight's crazy results #Powerball #Lotto pic.twitter.com/Xbc7XqMYMc— Siphiwe (@Leo_IsMyName) December 1, 2020
The powerball results look like money heist😒#LOTTO pic.twitter.com/6SMgvnmpUn— #NDIZOKULINDA#Album now available (@XHOSA_SOUL) December 2, 2020
Someone please remind me next time I play the #LOTTO to tell my daughter who’s in Grade RR to pick the numbers for me pic.twitter.com/4F66NOxd2l— MANDLA-M 🇿🇦 (@MandlaMhlanga_) December 2, 2020
#LOTTO so you telling me that 79 people played numbers from 5-9 and decided not to play 10 in the end— Red Is My colour🇿🇦 (@SthembisoShand8) December 2, 2020
Musani kudlala ngathi guys pic.twitter.com/orhDj6Ppum
The whole 2020 is a scam I don't know why y'all are shocked #LOTTO pic.twitter.com/Umw0VYV9lH— El Cray (@Craven_II) December 2, 2020
People y'all better start playing— Avela_fak (@AvelaFak) December 2, 2020
11,12,13,14,15 and 16 on the next lotto draw 🤣🤣🤣#lotto
In order to put this to rest, all those 20 winners must be shown on Tv, if not we demand a Zondo Commission. #Lotto #Powerball pic.twitter.com/NuqXTD5Dxo— It's Lo🌈🌈🌈 (@rising_oceans) December 2, 2020
Even if I had a snake 🐍 and it told me to play those #LOTTO numbers, I would’ve said ‘Fokof Wena’ pic.twitter.com/sdV51g0RcZ— MANDLA-M 🇿🇦 (@MandlaMhlanga_) December 2, 2020
With the year 2020, anything is possible 😱@sa_lottery #PhandaPushaPlay #PowerBall #Lotto pic.twitter.com/j768usUIPd— T | Retired Youth (@ThabangAM_) December 2, 2020
Mara Their 1st slogan did say "uThata amaChance"... #LOTTO pic.twitter.com/GEcbXMt9rg— Nkosana (@realsanzaman99) December 2, 2020