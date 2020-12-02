'With 2020, anything is possible' - Twitter flooded with reactions to 'odd' winning Lotto numbers

Twitter is flooded with hilarious reactions to the latest winning Lotto numbers announced on Tuesday night. SA Lottery announced an unexpected yet familiar sequence of 05, 06, 07, 08, 09 and 10, the Powerball, as the winning numbers.

Twenty players matched the five numbers and the Powerball, while 79 got the five numbers right. The announcement was met with scepticism from many, who said the numbers were questionable.

Max_Matini tweeted: “At some point, the public must just boycott this nonsense. Y'all are taking us for fools now.”