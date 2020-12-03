A world of poo: no relief for Vaal River residents as sewage keeps flowing

The deadline for comment on a report commissioned by the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on sewage in the Vaal River has come and gone, but there is still no clarity on when the report will be made public.

The HRC inquiry began in 2017 and was completed by April 2018.

Since then, there has been no indication of the report’s progress, said Maureen Stewart of environmental pressure group Save The Vaal Environment.

The report had been sent to stakeholders for comment before being submitted to parliament. Save The Vaal, however, was not considered a stakeholder, said Stewart.

“What is in that report that they don’t want made public?” she asked.

Stewart is not alone in her frustration. Residents of Emfuleni municipality have for years had to cope with raw sewage running in the streets and seeping into their homes after its failure to maintain the water treatment plants and keep the pipes in working order.

The municipality, which sprawls along the north bank of the Vaal River near Vereeniging, is one of Gauteng’s most densely populated areas, with Sebokeng, Evaton, Sharpeville and Boipatong townships lying within its boundaries.

In October, the portfolio committee on co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) said the municipality was dysfunctional and showed no signs of improving in the wake of an investigation that revealed a lack of procurement oversight and failed financial controls.

“It is extremely disheartening to realise that the lives of the people of the area are being affected as a result of lack of both political will and administrative inclination to serve the people,” said committee chair Faith Muthambi.

In 2018, SANDF engineers were deployed as a stopgap measure to unclog the pipes and stem the flow of raw sewage into the river.