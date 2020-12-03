South Africa

Alcohol restrictions, longer curfew set to throttle festive fun for Nelson Mandela Bay residents

03 December 2020 - 10:43 By Nomazima Nkosi and Riaan Marais
Nelson Mandela Bay acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye says President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce stricter regulations for the metro.
No alcohol sales on weekends, no sitting and drinking at taverns and no more events for Nelson Mandela Bay.

These are just some of the stricter regulations that are expected to be announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa and his cabinet met on Wednesday, the last meeting of the year.

It is not yet clear when Ramaphosa will make an announcement, but he is expected to announce stricter regulations in Covid-19 hotspots  — including a 10pm curfew.

