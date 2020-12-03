COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA records 21,709 virus deaths

December 03 2020 - 08:27

South Korea students sit college exam behind plastic barriers and in hospitals due to Covid-19

Nearly half a million South Korean students nervously began a hyper-competitive university entrance exam on Thursday, with Covid-19 students taking the exam in hospital and others separated by transparent barriers.

South Korea is battling a third wave of coronavirus infections, forcing authorities to take strict steps to ensure all students could safely take the test, deemed a life-defining event for high school seniors to win a degree that could help land a better job in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Police and school officials guarded some 31,000 test venues across the country, which in normal years are usually filled with praying parents and cheering squads distributing hot drinks and snacks.