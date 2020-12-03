COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA records 21,709 virus deaths
December 03 2020 - 09:39
Los Angeles city issues remain-at-home order to all residents
The mayor of the city of Los Angeles announced an emergency order late on Wednesday directing all residents within the city to remain in their homes effective immediately.
Mayor Eric Garcetti, temporarily withdrew the earlier "safer-at-home" order, and issued the new order "necessary for the protection of life and property" in the city.
December 03 2020 - 09:38
India's coronavirus infections below 40,000 for fourth day in a row
India's daily rise in coronavirus infections stayed below 40,000 for a fourth straight day, as 35,551 new cases took the tally to 9.53 millon, health ministry data showed on Thursday.
December 03 2020 - 08:27
South Korea students sit college exam behind plastic barriers and in hospitals due to Covid-19
Nearly half a million South Korean students nervously began a hyper-competitive university entrance exam on Thursday, with Covid-19 students taking the exam in hospital and others separated by transparent barriers.
South Korea is battling a third wave of coronavirus infections, forcing authorities to take strict steps to ensure all students could safely take the test, deemed a life-defining event for high school seniors to win a degree that could help land a better job in Asia's fourth-largest economy.
Police and school officials guarded some 31,000 test venues across the country, which in normal years are usually filled with praying parents and cheering squads distributing hot drinks and snacks.
December 03 2020 - 07:47
SA records 21,709 virus deaths
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 02 December.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 2, 2020
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/eaU7Vpr9iO
December 03 2020 - 07:43
NICD corrects Covid-19 test data
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has clarified inconsistencies in recorded Covid-19 tests reported at the end of last week.
On November 27, 2020, the centre reported the total cumulative number of tests conducted as 5,350,076. This was 33,002 tests fewer than what was reported the previous day.
“From time to time, epidemiological centres undertake audits at various intervals to interrogate the efficiency of the data, clean up the data where necessary and implement improved systems for data collation. This vital process ensures that one maintains an accurate epidemiological picture, particularly when the situation is rapidly evolving as with Covid-19,” said the NICD.