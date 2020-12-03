Covid-19: Night vigil in support of principal who refused to open his school

About 70 parents, teachers, pupils and community members gathered at Heathfield High School in Cape Town on Wednesday night to support the principal, who faces disciplinary action after refusing to open the school during the Covid-19 pandemic peak.

In June 2020 the principal, Wesley Neumann, and other high and primary school principals wrote an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa and cabinet members requesting that schools be closed.

According to the Western Cape education department (WCED), teachers and grade 12 pupils at Heathfield High were required to return to school on June 1.

When Neumann refused to allow staff and pupils back at the school, the WCED scheduled a disciplinary hearing for October 7.

He approached the labour court to stop his disciplinary hearing, and the matter was postponed. On November 2, the WCED reported that the labour court had ruled in favour of the department by striking Neumann’s interdict application off the roll with costs.